New Year’s Eve is Tuesday, so it will be time to put on your new year’s best and hit the town to ring in a new decade.
There are multiple events throughout the local area that make celebrating the end of 2019 a breeze.
Here’s what you can do on New Year’s Eve:
New Year’s Eve with Ariccia
- When: 5:30 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Ariccia Cucina Italiana | Auburn
- Cost: $45/person
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/26629/New-Years-Eve-with-Ariccia/
New Year’s Eve at the Southern Oak Restaurant
- When: Pre fixe dinner menu
- Where: 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail | Opelika
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/29654/New-Years-Eve-at-the-Southern-Oak-Restaurant/
Kid’s New Year’s Eve Bash
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Niffer’s Place | Auburn location sold out, Opelika location still available
- More information: https://www.niffersplace.com/new-years.html
New Year’s Eve Bash
- When: 8 p.m. – 12:20 a.m.
- Where: The Bottling Plant Event Center | Opelika
- Cost: $32.70
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/29653/New-Years-Eve-Bash-at-the-Bottling-Plant-Event-Center/
New Year’s Eve Casino Night Bash
- When: 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
- Where: The Collegiate Hotel at Auburn | Auburn
- Cost: $50/person
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/29667/New-Years-Eve-Casino-Night-Bash-at-The-Collegiate-Hotel/
New Year’s Eve Dance
- When: 8 p.m. – midnight
- Where: Auburn-Opelika Elks Lodge #1834 | Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/973894602955849/
New Year’s Eve with Roy G Biv
- When: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- Where: Corner Bar | Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/603921113695313/
New Year’s Eve Countdown Party
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 1655 S. College Street | Auburn
- Cost: $15 on website
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/456689644884128/
Disco Dance Party
- When: 9 p.m. – midnight
- Where: Lucy’s | Auburn
- Cost: $30/person
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/29663/Disco-Dance-Party-at-Lucys/
New Year’s Eve with Kidd Blue
- When: 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
- Where: Piccolo | Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/835317143556182/
NYE with 8 Track Rewind
- When: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Where: Wild Wing Café | Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2632946943661688/
Watch Night Service
- When: 10 p.m. – midnight
- Where: True Deliverance Holiness Church | Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/580370846079793/
