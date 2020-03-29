Cakeitecture’s Carie Tindill saw all her hard work and planning slip through her hands.
“We’ve lost thousands of dollars at this point already,” she said. “Just ripped away.”
So did Frou Frou’s Jess Vinson Margeson and The Bottling Plant Event Center’s Lisa Ditchkoff.
The three are a core part of the wedding industry — cake, flowers and venue. Springtime is typically booming with business for those who work in the wedding industry as numerous brides and grooms prepare to celebrate their big days.
“Typically this time of year we would be meeting with brides to finalize details, making sure that we’ve got what they expect completely ready to go,” Tindill said. “Baking lots and lots of cake, lots of tiered cakes this time of year for brides specifically.”
This year, however, coronavirus has thrown a wrench in all those plans with brides and grooms, along with others, beginning to cancel or postpone their plans.
Not this year
“All of this started happening for us almost four weeks ago,” Ditchkoff said. “And then we’ve had everything from nonprofits cancel, weddings cancel. We have wedding receptions canceled.”
Ditchkoff has had about 17 or 18 events canceled since the beginning of March due to the coronavirus. Her once-busy April has now almost completely opened up.
“It’s horrible,” she said about the cancellations. “It’s absolutely horrible.”
Tindill went from being completely booked through May, in part because of Auburn University’s graduation, to having almost no bookings.
“It’s unnerving how fast it went from being booked out through May, to the amount of uncertainty that there is,” Tindill said. “Just nobody knows what’s going to happen next.”
ReschedulingThankfully, people are already looking to reschedule their event dates, including weddings, they said.
“We started rescheduling, we actually had one for the 28th of March. It was large, about a 500- person wedding,” Margeson said. “They just kind of started falling like dominoes in terms of all wanting to reschedule, which I encouraged them to do.”
Margeson has been working hard to make sure brides can reschedule their big days with her. She’s already rescheduled most, if not all, of her March and April weddings to the late summer or early fall.
Rescheduling, though, is coming with a new issue.
“I think that’s the No. 1 concern vendors have now is that those months are getting absolutely slammed to the point where Moore’s Mill and other big venues are saying ‘We’re going to book brides Friday, Saturday and Sunday if we have to,’” Margeson said.
Tindill has had one bride reschedule her wedding and is hoping more brides will too.
“Most of them (brides) have already put down money with us, and we’re going to completely honor that whatever day it is that they want to pick again,” she said. “We’re going to work with them however we can to make sure they still get what they were expecting.”
Rescheduling events, however, is a double-edged sword for Ditchkoff and her event space.
“These events may be canceled, and some of them are rescheduling, but we’re at a loss for revenue currently,” she said. “Then we’re potentially giving that date for a rescheduled event to that client that’s rescheduled, but then we’re turning away for a future business.
“Any way you look at it, we’re at a
loss for business long-term.”
In it to win it
All three businesses are working to continue to serve the community’s current needs while wedding season is put on pause.
Tindill decided to find a way to refocus her business’s efforts on what they have and what they can provide to the community: bread.
“You might not be able to gather with 10 or more, but we can still help you make sure you can make a sandwich or whatever it is that needs to happen,” she said.
Tindill and Cakeitecture plan to make bread for the community as long as they can, only asking customers to pay what they can for it.
“We’re just asking people to pay whatever they want,” she said. “Some people can’t afford that right now at all, so they get a loaf.”
Tindill also is making decorating kits for cookies and paint your own sets of cookies.
Ditchkoff has focused her efforts on wine and food sales, offering delivery and curbside options.
“We have portion sizes that could be like six people or 12 people, and we can do larger than that too,” she said.
Margeson decided to focus more of her business’ attention on floral deliveries.
“I offered that (flower delivery) last week just on social media and in about 48 hours had 60 arrangements,” she said. “I mean, (I) think people are just in it to win it, trying to get as creative as possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.