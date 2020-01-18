The Lee County Sheriff’s Office participated in No-Shave November last year, but the fun didn’t end when December rolled around; no, deputies participated in Do-It-Again December.
The members of the Sheriff’s Office who raise funds in the yearly challenge are allowed to ditch their razors if they pledge a certain amount of money, Sheriff Jay Jones said.
“Of course, all the personnel involved in the Sheriff’s Office are dedicated to public service,” Jones said. “I mean, that’s why they’re here; that’s why they chose to engage in this profession in the first place because it’s about making their community a better place to live.”
The totals are in, too: Those who pledged were able to raise $2,800 in November and December.
This year the department decided to give all the funds raised to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Girls Ranch and the East Alabama Food Bank.
The East Alabama Food Bank is a collection-and-distribution agency designed to help end hunger in Lee County. It operates out of an Auburn warehouse that stores and distributes donated and purchased perishable and nonperishable food items to other agencies that serve people in need.
The Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch is a part of The Boys and Girls Ranches of Alabama. It hosts girls who need time away from tough situations at home.
Candice Gulley, director of the Tallapoosa County Girl’s Ranch, said that everything at the ranch is budgeted so that it can afford the necessities. When organizations, like the Sheriff’s Office, choose to give, this means it can complete other projects.
“With the donation of that check, we were able to go out and purchase the flooring that we needed to be able to start replacing some of the carpet in the girls’ rooms,” she said.
The carpet was 10 years old and was used by 90 girls during its life span.
“We’re honored to be able to receive that generous gift from the Sheriff’s (Office) and the deputies because that means that the Girls Ranch was on their heart,” Gulley said.
Jones said he isn’t sure how many employees participated, but he knows it was quite a few based on the number of beards he saw.
Any member of the Sheriff’s Office who wanted to participate in No-Shave November had to pledge $30 and was able to go without shaving for the month, Jones said.
“They’re encouraged, of course, to raise additional funds, as much as they can beyond that,” he said.
Given the name, if they wanted to continue through December they would need to “Do It Again.”
“Anything that can be done to improve the quality of life or to help the fellow citizens in our community is something that everyone here is very dedicated to do,” Jones said. “And having ‘No-Shave November,’ that allows us to help a couple of very deserving local agencies financially is just kind of like an icing-on-the-cake kind of thing.”
