A Notasulga man was killed near Reeltown late Saturday night after his vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Joey Wayne Nelson, 52, died in the crash, according to Alabama state troopers.

The accident occurred on Alabama 120 near Pearson Road, only a short distance from Reeltown High School, and about 10 miles west of Notasulga.

Troopers said that at 11:53 p.m. Saturday, Nelson left the road, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate.

