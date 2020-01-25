O-A News presents 2020 Wedding Showcase

The Opelika-Auburn News will hold its annual Wedding Showcase Sunday, from 1 -4 p.m. at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National.
There will be fashion shows for wedding day ensembles perfect for everyone from the mother-of-the bride down to the flower girls, along with a variety of vendors carrying anything and everything you’d need to make your big day the best day. Find your caterer, decide on reception entertainment and browse through honeymoon packages all over the course of a few hours.
“This is my favorite event that we host every year,” said Event Coordinator Jessica Henderson. “It’s so much fun to see all of the brides and grooms with their friends and family enjoying an afternoon checking out some of our favorite local wedding-related businesses.”
The Memories in Motion photo bus, which greets the guests at the front door every year is a particular favorite of hers, as well as a crowd favorite. This year’s showcase will feature even more photo booths and Mike Jones’ Entertainment and Events will be keeping the mood light playing music throughout the day.
In addition to the fashion shows and numerous vendors, guests will also have a chance to walk away with a door prize during a drawing at the end of the day.
Advance tickets can be purchased at the Opelika-Auburn News office until 5 p.m. Friday for $5. Tickets can also be purchased the day of for $10 at the door.
