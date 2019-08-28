Susan Forbes has been managing the Ogrows Farmers Market for three years, watching farmers connect with community members, seeing fresh fruit and veggies exchange hands, and watching friendly bonds form.
The 2019 season for Ogrows ended Tuesday, as summer slowly begins giving way to autumn.
During the summer, the market days had occurred each Tuesday at 1103 Glenn St. in Opelika. Each year, the markets run from late May to late August.
“I think one of the highlights really for me, is for us to be able to provide a space for the farmers to come and provide their product just direct to the consumer,” Forbes said.
One reason she particularly enjoys being able to host the event is that it provides fresh produce in an area that might not have as much access to that, she said.
“The locals can get their fresh vegetables at a better price, farmers can have a place to sell their products, and it just gets people out,” Forbes said.
In addition to local farmers providing produce, some of the markets have had pop-ups from businesses in the area. On the last market that took place Tuesday, Mountain High Outfitters was in attendance with some of its products, such as bracelets, hammocks and water bottles.
There are 16 local farms that are often seen around the Ogrows Market, from AEM Farms, which sells blackberries; Serenity Farms and Bakery; Carson Farms for a variety of produce; Harman Family Farm for hydroponic tomatoes; Walter Pulliam Farms with various produce; Five Points Farms LLC for local honey; Leo’s Produce with sunflowers and other fresh produce; Box Tops Hat Co. which sells handmade palm leaf hats; The Corn Man, Jimmy Dykes, for his corn; Mack Wilson Produce with his watermelons; Gold Hill Cattle Co., with a variety of meats, soaps and candles; Baine Farms for tomatoes among other produce; Mary Finely with homemade cakes; Nature’s Love Products for all natural skin and body products and Bryce Farms for blueberries.
“It’s a very social event, OK, so we cut up and have a good time and the farmers are very interactive,” Forbes said. “So I love that aspect of it too.”
Shoppers vended, despite the cloudy weather overhead, and mingled with the farmers on the last market Tuesday.
Hale Farms is one of the regular vendors at the market and Forbes said that the stand is popular for its Chilton County peaches.
“He’s always a favorite because he’s got that product that they don’t all have,” Forbes said.
Circle M. Farms, with husband and wife Laura and Randall McClellan, were on hand.
Being a part of the market "was something new for us to do,” Laura said. “We have all the various kinds of jellies and jams and pepper sauces. We have fresh pickles, pickled okra, plenty of preserves.”
Circle M. Farms has been growing for 22 years and participating in the market for two.
“It’s fresh,” Randall said. “It’s not shipped around the world and it’s not chemically treated. Most of it use very small amounts of pesticide, only when we have to.”
Ogrows, or Opelika Grows, has other projects and events it is involved with other than the farmer’s market. For instance, it has a community garden at the cultural center which can be leased by residents. Space is also made for children to learn to grow as well.
Proceeds from Ogrows are given to the Community Market of the East Alabama Food Bank as well as an internship program sponsored through Ogrows.