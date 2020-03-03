March 3, 2019, is never far from the minds of Lee County emergency officials.
New Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith headed up the communications end of Lee County’s tornado response, working as then-Director Kathy Carson’s top deputy in the days leading up to the tornadoes and the weeks and months of aftermath.
“Several days out – many days out – with social media and Smart911, we were sending out notifications on the possibility of severe weather on the weekend,” said Smith.
The Smart911 is an advanced warning system that will contact users directly when severe weather is imminent. It is a good way to keep citizens apprised of weather risks; however, it is voluntary.
Smith and Emergency Management Specialist Austin Jones sing its virtues to any and everyone who will listen, but they can’t compel anyone to go to https://bit.ly/2T8RaTq and sign up.
Sirens
County alarm sirens were activated in the several minutes before Beauregard and Smiths Station were hit, but Smith said they aren’t intended to be the all-encompassing warning system that most people assume.
“We heard from people who said they couldn’t hear the sirens because the storm was so loud (before the tornadoes touched down),” Smith said.
The real work began immediately. First responders flocked to Smiths Station and Beauregard, while Smith and her staff had to make sure there was adequate coverage held back for the rest of the county.
Outside help
Neighboring counties started sending police and firefighters. Beauregard Fire Chief Mike Holden said he and his firefighters had plenty of help from the outset.
“On the day of the storm, five counties sent us about 200 firefighters to help with search and recovery, and I think the (Lee County) Sheriff’s Office had over 300 law enforcement officers come in,” Holden said.
Holden said he and the other firefighters were running on “nothing but adrenaline and training” those first couple of days.
A few of the responders were, understandably, overwhelmed by the death and destruction. He thanked East Alabama Medical Center for having counseling staff out in the field to respond to those who needed help processing what they were seeing.
The help kept coming for weeks. According to Greg Robinson of the state of Alabama's Emergency Management Agency, the approach was to help Lee County officials, not take over.
"The responsibility of the state is to monitor impacts to the local municipality and fill gaps" said Robinson in an email. "The effects of the tornado begin to show that assistance would be needed. Resources given to the county included items as small as a map plotter up to the request for a Federal Declaration that would make federal funds available for the recovery process."
'Controlled Chaos'
Smith said dealing with state and local media and managing the flood of volunteers, first responders and donations (of all kinds) that poured in after went more smoothly that some may imagine.
“We had ‘Controlled Chaos’ – that is a term that we use in our field control – where, if you were someone in the public that went out and saw things, you might think it’s all really chaotic,” said Smith. “…But the leads on the teams (dispatchers, public information officers, cleanup crews, etc.) absolutely had a mission each day. They had a plan each day. We had command call every morning with the plan for the day.”
Smith said they worked the response as they had practiced before.
“You practice it enough, and it’s second nature. Right now we’re all prepared for whatever we have to do if something happens an hour from now,” Smith said.
“I think (Lee County) EMA did a wonderful job,” said Holden. “We had pretty much everything we needed provided to us.”
Learning opportunities
Lee County Commissioner Johnny Lawrence retired in 2007 from the Auburn Fire Department as a Battalion Chief. He said that everyone from county to state to federal did their jobs March 3 and after.
“I thought the response was excellent,” said Lawrence. “And President Trump coming down and getting that (emergency) declaration done quickly was a big help.”
The commissioner does, however, think it is time to get an outside assessment not just of the tornado response, but also where Lee County EMA is headed or should be headed in the near future.
“We need to get a more objective look at how the whole scenario unfolded,” Lawrence said. “In what areas did we excel? In what areas were we weak?”
Lawrence told the O-A News that Lee County should reach out to an outside consultant or agency to do such an assessment, to help current county EMA operations and figure into any future strategic plan the agency undertakes.
Smart911 and weather radios
In the meantime, Smith hopes people will signup for Smart911, or at least buy weather radios and monitor local social media and television. The newer radios, which monitor the National Weather Service and local emergency feeds, need to be programmed.
Smith, Jones and their staff are glad to program the radios for anyone who brings them into their office - 908 Avenue B, next to the County Courthouse in Opelika - during normal business hours.
People can also watch a video of Jones programming a radio on the Opelika-Auburn News website at www.oanow.com.
