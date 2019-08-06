The Opelika City Council is set to discuss the city’s Community Development Block Grant action plan at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
The city’s annual action plan, as part of its five-year consolidated plan for 2015-19, identifies the projects and programs to which have been selected by the city council to be undertaken with the program’s funding for the year. The CDBG allocation for program year 2019 from Housing and Urban Development is $255,632, a 1% reduction from program year 2018.
The funding under the CDBG program is used “to address community development needs with regard to affordable housing and supportive services for low to moderate income families and people who reside inside the city limits of Opelika,” per the meeting’s agenda packet.
Per the city’s CDBG draft budget, $38,344 will be spent in the category of public services, $60,000 in public facilities, $86,162 in housing services, $20,000 in rehabilitation and $51,126 in administration.
Under the public facilities category, there will be $60,000 spent on sidewalk/streetscape, a 33% increase from program year 2018. Under housing services, $40,000 will be spent on home ownership assistance, also a 33% increase from the last program year.
Also under housing services, emergency home repair is being dropped to $46,162, a 36% dip from 2018.
The city’s five-year consolidated plan listed five goals: provide decent and affordable housing and supportive services for LMI families; provide decent and affordable housing and supportive services for populations with a disability and/or elderly; provide support for nonprofit public services; improve public facilities and/or infrastructure; eliminate slums and blight.
Per the plan, the first, second and fifth goal will be accomplished through the city’s Emergency Home Repair program, the Homeownership Loan program and through the building inspection division with the demolition of neglected and unsafe properties. The third goal will be accomplished by supporting the East Alabama Food Bank’s Community Market.
In studying past performance, the evaluation deemed the Emergency Home Repair program a success and one the city had to continue “each and every year.” Among the other projects, the city closed on three home ownership loans and has five pending, and Opelika Main Street has had four façade renovations and two pending in the Historic Downtown Business District.
Per the annual timeliness report, the city had a 1.04 times its current grant amount in the line of credit, which “is well below the threshold of 1.5 times of the current grant amount.” The evaluation deems this due to not receiving the funding until six months into the program year.
Other business
The council will also address the following:
» Hold weed abatement hearings for 411 South Fourth St. and 504 South Fourth St.
» Approve D&J Enterprises Inc.’s bid of $356,980 for Anand Street improvements and extension for the engineering department.
» Waive all building and construction permit fees for the Fuller House, a non-profit organization that seeks to eradicate poverty housing by promoting partnerships with individuals and community groups to build and rehabilitate hopes for people in need.
» Approve a purchase of new cameras for the police department from Vision Security Technologies not to exceed a cost of $113,934.91.
» Extend the city’s solid waste disposal contract with Advance Disposal Services Alabama LLC, for an additional three-year period until February 28, 2023.
» Give a special appropriation of $1,000 per council member to the Opelika Learning Center
The council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Opelika City Hall, 204 South Seventh St., preceded by a 6:50 p.m. work session.