Graduation ceremonies, senior proms, and plenty more would-be memories have been canceled for high schoolers this spring. But one local store has found a creative way to celebrate a student while keeping social distance.
Dick’s Sporting Goods in Tiger Town has dedicated its storefront windows to one of its employees set to graduate from Opelika High School this spring.
When Opelika City Schools dismissed their students for spring break, students left assuming they’d be returning in a week. Later that same evening, it was announced that all Alabama public schools would close in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.
Eventually, Gov. Kay Ivey and the state department of education made the decision to have schools remain closed for the remainder of the year.
“When the news was first announced, it kind of felt surreal since we had just been let out for spring break,” Opelika High School senior Kaitlyn Goodman said. “So it felt like an extended break at first.”
Up until that point, Goodman’s senior year had been enjoyable, with her starting a photo journal on Facebook to document it. These moments include being honored with the Distinguished Young Women’s Award for Lee County, to an intense season playing varsity soccer, to performing as a majorette, to starting a new job at Dick’s.
Store manager Steve Darcey has known Goodman since she was 12, so when she expressed that she was looking for a job, he already knew how reliable she was.
In the three months that she’s been with them, he said Goodman has been always been a reliable and upbeat member of the team.
“She took it pretty hard that she wouldn’t be able to finish the season,” he said. “Speaking to who she is as a person, she took it in stride.”
Although Goodman has maintained a positive outlook on her situation, Darcey said he and the other team members felt bad that she would have to miss out on memories like prom and graduation.
“Knowing what I was seeing and what was going on...I was thinking of a way that we could celebrate her,” he said. With the help of a team member who designs store displays, along with Goodman’s mother Robin, Darcey came up with an idea.
Dressing two mannequins in her soccer and majorette uniforms, the store’s team created a window display in one of the front windows of the store. Taking things a step further, each team member signed the window above the display with liquid chalk pens the same way they would a yearbook.
“To say I was in shock was an understatement,” Goodman said, recalling the moment she saw the display. “When I showed up and saw that they took all that time to celebrate me, putting their daily tasks aside, I was just like ‘You all are really my family.’”
Darcey said it was overwhelming for everyone to see just how much the display meant to her.
“In my opinion, I would love to see every place that these seniors are employed at do some sort of ‘thank you,’” he said. “I just wish everybody that is going through this, that the senior know that just because their year was taken away, doesn’t mean that your accomplishment is taken away.”
