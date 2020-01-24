Opelika High School’s Theater Society is performing “Black Comedy” this weekend at the Opelika Performing Arts Center.
The play, set entirely in a London flat in the 1960s, has Brindsley Miller (Ryan Johnston) and Carol Melkett (Eleanor Wilson) busily setting up for a party. Miller is a sculptor on the brink of having his art discovered by millionaire Gloria Bamberger (Celina Aleman).
In hopes of impressing Bamberger and Carol’s father, the stern Colonel Melkett (Matthew Johnson), the couple go so far as to borrow antique furniture from a neighbor (Ellis Royal) without asking to make their home look presentable.
And the power goes out just as guests start to arrive.
OHS theater director Revel Gholston explained that the stage and set will be dark for the first three minutes of the play. Once the power “goes out,” the lights onstage come on.
“It’s really just kind of a physical comedy, and it’s also just a lot of silliness and a story were you feel like you’re trapped in a situation that you want to get out of,” he said. “It’s just one of those situations where you kind of shake your head like, ‘How much worse can this get for these people?’”
Although the audience will be able to see the actors and set clearly, the actors will be stumbling around as if they’re actually wandering around in the dark. For instances where there is a light dimly lit (for example, a cigarette lighter), the stage’s lighting will darken again.
To help the actors get the feel of what it would actually be like to have to move around in the dark, Gholston had them do a run-through of the show blindfolded.
“We were rolling on the floor, crying laughing,” Gholston said. “Hopefully we can get some sensory recall on that and pretend like they actually still are blindfolded.”
Johnson, a senior, recalled a scene where his character is trying to find a chair, but he ended up wandering towards the edge of the stage.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge to act like you can’t see when you can,” he said. “But that definitely gave us a leg up, to rehearse the show blindfolded, because it’s definitely a different experience to have your eyesight taken away.”
With many of the show’s comedic moments based on physicality, Gholston said it’s important that the actors are able to hit their marks.
With dramatic productions, he said, the actors are able to pull at the audience’s heartstrings for a reaction. Comedy requires them to fully be in the moment and create it.
“You have to be able to present yourself in a way that is funny for everyone else watching,” Wilson, a junior, explained. “Especially when you rehearse it so many times, over and over again, to the point where it seems too rehearsed and the audience doesn’t get the joke.”
Tickets for “Black Comedy” are $7 for students and $10 for adults at the door. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee.
Guests can expect the performance to run for an hour and 15 minutes.
