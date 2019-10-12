The Old 280 Boogie returns to the Standard Deluxe in Waverly on Saturday for its eighth fall event.

There will be “great bands, great food, great people, fun times, kids running around, old people, young people,” said Standard Deluxe owner Scott Peek.

The annual music and arts festival is expected to draw more than 800 people to this year’s event, which is about how many attended last year, Peek said.

This year’s musical acts include Dogwood Lung, Exotic Dangers, Neighbor Lady, Bohannons, Teardrop City, Dexateens and Revel in Dimes.

Tickets are available online in advance; however, tickets can still be bought at the door for $30. Admission to the event is free for children ages 14 and younger.

The gates to the event and will call open at 11 a.m., with musical acts beginning at noon. Music will be played throughout the day with the last act taking the stage at 7:45 p.m.

Event guests can bring chairs and small coolers into the venue. The event is BYOB; however, glass bottles are not allowed.

If guests decide not to bring drinks or food, there will be plenty available to them, Peek said.

“There will be soft drinks and stuff for sale with us and the food vendors,” he said. “There’ll be tons of food.”

Food vendors at the event will be Mama Mochas, Chris’ Hot Dogs, The Waverly Local, Drive By Tacos, Wilton’s Catering, O Town Ice Cream and more.

Along with food vendors, there will be several art vendors at the event, including Mighty Fine Print Shop, Keen Zero Art Pottery and Stained by Sam Smith.

Parking is available along numerous streets in Waverly, but guests are asked to be mindful when parking.

“(For) the people coming just … park safe and (do) not block any driveways,” Peek said.

Information about the event location, parking and tickets can be found at standarddeluxe.com.

