The Other Lifelong Learning Institute at Auburn University has begun making homemade masks for hospitals and first responders in the area.
“OLLI at Auburn has a dedicated and talented base of members who are eager to help during this public health crisis,” said organizer Scott Bishop, director of OLLI at Auburn. “Where we saw a need was to provide support to these individual efforts with some collective assistance, and thus help ramp up the production of personal protective masks at this time of great need.”
Although OLLI is leading the initiative, volunteers are welcome from anywhere. The Sunny Slope building has fabric templates that people can use to sew the masks.
“The templates will have four pieces of fabric—two from quilting cotton and two from cotton knit—that will be pre-cut from the pattern in the instructions,” according to the OLLI release. “The sewing kit will also include instructions for how to sew the mask and tips for wearing and caring for a mask. Instructions and the demonstration video will available on the initiative’s website at aub.ie/auoutreachmasks.”
Hospitals across the country are running low on supplies, but the shortage hits close to home. Lee County and Chambers County are two of the highest affected counties in the state for the coronavirus.
EAMC has been dealing with the virus for weeks and in Lee County personal protective equipment is starting to run low, the release added.
“One of the most extraordinary aspects of the Auburn Family is it capacity and willingness to help the community in times of need,” said Jay Gogue, president of Auburn University. “University Outreach and OLLI at Auburn represent the best of that spirit of service, and I appreciate their leadership in this initiative.”
OLLI is not alone in its initiative. Other departments within the university have pledged monetary support, advice or supplies.
The Auburn University Foundation is providing $20,000, the Auburn University Medical Clinic Director, Fred Kat, helped advise for the design of the masks, the Industrial Design Department Head, Clark Lundell, provided templates and several other faculty members and departments are providing help as well.
“Auburn’s outreach mission and strategic purpose is to provide practical and innovative solutions to significant public needs, and this interdisciplinary initiative is a powerful example of that responsiveness,” said Royrickers Cook, vice president for University Outreach.
The university hopes to provide 10,000 masks to give to local medical personnel in need, such as those at the Auburn University Medical clinic and East Alabama Medical Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.