Alan Hinds will present a program on the Civil War's Battle of Mobile Bay for OLLI’s Oct. 30 Alabama Bicentennial Lunch & Lecture Series.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Auburn University (OLLI at Auburn) hosts its Alabama Bicentennial Brown Bag Lunch & Lecture Series from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the auditorium of the Jule Collins Smith Museum, 901 S. College St.
The Battle of Mobile Bay occurred late in the war, August 1864. It pitted two of America's most distinguished admirals in a dramatic duel between fleet and fortress.
There were the clash of ironclads against wooden vessels, the perils of mines, and of a naval squadron battling a fleet despite being outgunned six-to-one. There was great seamanship and classic mistakes. It included both high heroism and great chivalry.
For Civil War historians, the Battle of Mobile Bay represents much more than the determined cry, 'Damn the Torpedoes! Full Speed Ahead."
For Alabamians, it is the state's most significant battle of the war. Through his battle charts and narrative, Hinds stair-steps the audience through each crucial stage of the battle.
Hinds grew up in Mobile and moved to Lee County five years ago after 35 years in Indiana.
A former president of the Indianapolis Civil War Roundtable, he has given his presentation to history groups in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, and Purdue and DePauw universities. He has also participated in the General Lew Wallace Museum lecture series.
Hinds is a graduate of Auburn University and holds an MBA degree from the University of South Florida. After retiring as a captain in the Air Force, he worked in corporate human resources, served on his city's council, and later taught business at a community college. He has been active in OLLI since 2015.
Brown bag lunch begins at 11:45. Coffee, tea, and water will be provided. The program starts at 12:15.
The series is made possible by a grant from the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and is cosponsored by the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities. The program is open to the public at no charge.
