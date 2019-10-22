Opelika held it’s annual “On the Tracks” event last Friday night with the goal of encouraging community residents and guests to shop and eat in businesses and restaurants they may not have experienced before.
Organizers are calling it a success, and participating guests gave the event a thumbs-up.
“On The Tracks” is a wine and cheese tasting event where attendees are given a map and a glass and let free to roam downtown Opelika. Shops keep their lights on and business open with different wine and cheese pairings to try.
Guests can shop or eat in the businesses and also get a taste of a wine they may not have previously tried.
“I think we’re most exited just to try some different wines and to see what ones we like and which ones we might want to purchase for home,” said Darcie Fleming, an Auburn resident.
In addition to the shops and restaurants that were open, there were also food trucks in downtown for the night.
Live music drifted over the streets and there were tables set up under trees with string lights.
“The idea of it is, is to get people into shops and businesses that they otherwise might not have been to before,” said Ken Ward, Opelika Main Street director.
“So it’s a really great opportunity to get many people into downtown, going into shops that they wouldn’t otherwise visit, getting the chance to mingle with the small business owners, and hopefully they’ll come back and not only buy stuff tonight but come back in future days as well,” he said.
A recent study showed the impact that shopping local can have on a city, Ward said.
“If everybody in the Opelika area, every family spent just $10 a month at a local small business, it’d put over $4 million into the economy,” he said. “And so local businesses are the ones that sponsor our Little League teams, they go to churches, synagogues with us, they are the ones that are neighbors.”
One shop on the trail, Envy Salon, was serving a parmesan cheese with an after-dinner dessert and wine.
“I think it’s a great sense of community and supporting those around you,” Fleming said. “Supporting your local companies is just fantastic, it’s a great way to just get out there and to be a part of your community and a part of your area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.