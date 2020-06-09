A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at an Opelika motel.
Kentavious Lamar Holland, of Opelika, was found laying in the parking lot with apparent multiple gunshot wounds, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.
Opelika police responded to a call of a person with a gun about 2:50 p.m. at the Motel 6, 1107 Columbus Parkway. Police received reports that shot had been fired before they arrived, Harris said.
Police found Holland laying in the parking lot suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived, police said.
Holland died from his injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead at 3:01 p.m. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination, Harris added.
Opelika police Capt. Shane Healey told the Opelika-Auburn News that everyone thought to be involved is being interviewed by detectives at this time.
This is Opelika’s third shooting death in a two week period. Kevin Oliver, 33, was killed on May 25 and Mario Hodge, 30, was killed on June 6, according to previous reports.
The case is being investigated by Opelika police, the Lee County coroner and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers can remain anonymous.
