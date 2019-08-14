A male motorcyclist is in critical condition after his or her motorcycle collided with a passenger car Tuesday night on Interstate 85.
The Opelika Police Department and Opelika Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 85 northbound, near mile marker 63, at about 10:18 p.m., Opelika police said in a Wednesday morning news release.
The two-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle and a passenger car. The motorcyclist was injured as a result of the crash and was life-flighted to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, for treatment, said police.
The motorcyclist remains in critical condition. Police did not release the name of the motorcyclist, pending notification of his family.
The occupants of the passenger car did not report any injuries as of Wednesday morning, said police.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.
Police ask anyone with information on this accident to contact the Opelika Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigative Unit at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-8665.