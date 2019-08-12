A man is in custody after Phenix City police found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday night.
Justin Balsam was arrested and charged with first-degree assault in connection to the Saturday night shooting incident, Phenix City police said in a Monday morning news release.
The shooting was reported at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday at 24 Palomino Road, said police.
Officers located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds laying in the yard when they arrived. The victim was taken to Piedmont Regional Hospital for treatment, police said.
Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.
The victim is listed in satisfactory condition; however, the injuries at the time of the incident were reported to be life-threatening, said police.
Police took a suspect into custody at the scene and to the Phenix City Police Department for questioning. The suspect, Balsam, invoked his privileges for an attorney, police said.
The case remains under investigation.