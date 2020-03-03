Editor’s note: Today’s edition continues this week’s special reporting on the one-year anniversary of the Lee County tornado that killed 23, injured almost 100 and caused massive damage one year ago on March 3, 2019.
East Alabama Medical Center established Mend, a nonprofit organization to coordinate relief efforts for all affected, in the aftermath of the March 3 tornado strike.
Mend has proven itself to be a haven of help for Lee County, and one that isn’t done with its work by any means.
Laura Eason, EAMC’s director of pastoral care and Mend coordinator, detailed all the progress that has been made in the year since the tornado devastated parts of Beauregard and Smiths Station. Per Eason, over $2.5 million has been spent in the rebuilding and recovery efforts through the partnerships and money that has come through Mend and its partners.
The key to making Mend successful in its efforts, Eason explained, was being able to meet all the victims’ needs.
“We knew that we had to take a holistic approach, and that’s why the hospital got involved from the beginning. We knew we had the people, we knew we had the resources and the staff. We knew we had the 501(c)(3) nonprofit under the foundation. We knew we wanted to do it for Maggie (Robinson), to honor the nurse who was lost in the tornado,” Eason said. “We realized that if we were going to take a holistic approach that we wanted to make sure people healed physically as well as mentally, emotionally, spiritually.
“We wanted to make sure as we were rebuilding homes that we needed to rebuild lives as well.”
‘Love and support’
Mend’s attention in the days following the storm centered on the 23 lives lost and others injured by the storm.
EAMC waved all medical bills and fees for the victims. Eason coordinated with Lee County coroner Bill Harris to take care of all funeral expenses, a task greatly helped by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ $184,000 donation. A donation from Auburn High School alum and former NFL player DeMarcus Ware helped to pay for all headstones.
Mend also focused on those left hurting and homeless by the tornado. Eason said the organization helped house about 28 families after the storm.
A partnership with the Fuller Center got 16 homes built. Samaritan’s Purse helped provide 13 fully-furnished mobile homes, and Glynn Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC donated several vehicles to those in need of transportation means.
One of Mend’s early endeavors was setting up a call center for victims, which Eason said has since received nearly 1,200 calls. Local counselors and therapists volunteered to answer the calls in addition to leading support groups, which initially met every other week at Providence Baptist Church.
Deborah Owen, a part-time crisis counselor at EAMC with 30 years of disaster-relief experience, said helping so many people to heal emotionally was crucial.
“Without hope, it’s hard to get people to be motivated to recover in other ways. They have to have hope,” Owen said. “Hope comes through emotional recovery. It’s seeing that there are other people in the same or similar situations who are able to get up and keep going. It is knowing that there are neighbors out there who are willing to help and are going to ensure that everybody is going to recover.”
Katrina Love, a Beauregard High School graduate, was working in Tuskegee as a restaurant manager when the tornado devastated her hometown and killed five of her family members. She turned in her keys and came back home to work as a case manager supervisor in the recovery effort.
Love developed relationships with the victims as she worked alongside the case managers to help fulfill any and all needs. She knew several of the affected families from growing up in Beauregard.
“I became a face that people were able to relate to,” Love said. “Because I grew up in that area and attended school there, many people knew me. Because of my compassion for individuals — I just love people. My last name kind of says it all. For me showing the love of God to people, I don’t meet strangers. I just want to show love and compassion to the people.
“It was a community of people that just came together to show the love and support toward one another. I just thank God for the opportunity to be able to work with Mend.”
Mend’s future
Eason explained that Mend has become a model for disaster relief, saying that national organizations such as FEMA and the Red Cross have praised Lee County for recovering faster than any county they’ve ever seen following a disaster of this size.
Mend has plenty of work yet. It is working on more preventative measures such as helping families build storm shelters and making sure they have access to weather radios, in addition to the continued repair and construction of homes this month and next.
There are also plans to create The Four Children’s Library, which will be a train car in memory of the four children killed in the storm, on the west campus of Providence Baptist Church.
Eason said volunteers are still needed and more fundraisers are coming in the near future.
“Mend is here to stay,” Eason said. “Once we technically close out this disaster — that’s the term they use — we’ll stand down Mend. When another disaster hits, we’ll immediately know exactly what to do, how to set this recovery group back up and jump right back in.
“We’re trying to continue to get the word out to help people know we’ve still got a long way to go. We’ve still got a lot of recovery and a lot of rebuilding to do.”
