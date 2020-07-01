Public school students can choose between working online from home or riding buses to brick-and-mortal schools this fall.
State Schools Superintendent Eric Mackey included that option when he announced his road map last week to reopening Alabama’s public schools. He noted that a survey showed about 15% of parents still aren't comfortable sending their children back to school.
Opelika City Schools spokeswoman Becky Brown said her district was close to announcing such plans for the 2020-21 “…probably within the next week,” she told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Phenix City Schools unveiled its plans Wednesday. Parents have until Monday to decide whether their kids will show up for class next month or opt to do remote instruction, according to Superintendent Randy Wilkes.
The school district has set a July 6 deadline for parents to decide their plans for the 2020-21 year. Those parents who aren’t sending their kids to their respective schools for the first day of classes on Aug. 17 are directed to fill out an online survey –https://fs27.formsite.com/mloreman/remotelearning/index.html.
Superintendent Randy Wilkes offered a few words of caution for parents and students who choose the online route:
“Please note students should remain committed to the instructional modality for 9 weeks at a time. While in a remote learning environment, students will have support from teachers, it will be different from what you experienced in the spring. Also, full-time virtual students will not have access to some extracurricular activities and electives.”
Auburn City Schools has lauched a similar survey to sound out its families.
“You should receive an email with instructions and a link for completing a survey related to a possible choice between a traditional model of learning and a virtual model of learning for our students,” the school system announced on Facebook.
The first question asks about the preferences for virtual or in-person, as well as the student's grade level and current school. The survey also asks about internet access and devices.
“This is just one step to learning more about what Auburn City Schools need to be prepared for as it pertains to continuing to provide an excellent education to all of our students,” said Auburn City Schools Public Relations Coordinator Daniel Chesser.
