When Opelika’s City Council voted to approve a wage increase for the city’s police officers during its Oct. 15 meeting, the officers present in the audience burst into applause.
In addition to the pay raise, the council’s vote also approved a new organizational chart for the Police Department.
“We want to hire and retain our employees; therefore, we increased the pay scales to attract accordingly,” Lisa McLeod, the city’s human resources director, explained.
The city’s police officer position is now broken up into three classifications according to the individual officer’s experience when hired: Police Officer in Training (less than a year of experience), Police Officer I (certified officers with at least one year of experience) and Police Officer II (certified officers with at least three years of experience).
“The city likes to pay its employees comparable to other jobs in the local area,” McLeod said. “We have hired and trained excellent employees at the Police Department only to have them recruited by other agencies paying more.”
Over the last few years, the Opelika Police Department’s turnover rate has consistently ranged from 8 to 11 percent. In addition to officers being recruited by other agencies offering more money, McLeod said other factors like officers moving away or deciding to change careers also contribute to the turnover rate.
Law enforcement turnover is an issue being dealt with across the nation.
The Washington Post reported the results of a Police Executive Research Forum survey of officers from 400 police departments. Of the officers surveyed, 29 percent left the force of their own accord after less than a year. Another 40 percent who left the force by choice did so after less than five years.
Police chiefs nationwide believed the turnover to be a result of the criticism that law enforcement is often subject to through media, as well as online.
Opelika police Chief John McEachern said that the city’s officers are excited about the wage increase. Having provided officers with the best equipment, only to later lose them to other police departments, he is hopeful that the raise will help the department when recruiting new officers.
“We’re tremendously pleased with the increase and very thankful to the mayor and City Council for their approval (of the increase),” he said.
