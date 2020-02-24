Opelika police have released a sketch of the man they say groped a young woman last week while posing as a law enforcement officer.
The unidentified victim told police Feb. 18 that a man in his mid-to-late 40s in a white pickup truck pulled her over by flashing amber lights at her vehicle. She said the man, dressed in a black uniform and showing a badge that read Opelika Police. She told investigators that the man sexually groped her before allowing her to leave.
Opelika police, with help from the victim and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations, released a composite drawing of the suspect Monday.
Further descriptors of the suspect are a white male in his mid- to late 40s, approximately 5’10” — 6’0” tall. Police say that he weighs around 160 pounds and the uniform he was wearing was baggy on him. He had a gold tooth on the bottom left side of his jaw toward the front and talked out of the side of his mouth, police said. He had scruffy, patchy facial hair that looked as if he had trouble growing a full beard.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-7556.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.