Opelika police discussed policies and procedures with the city council Tuesday night in light of nationwide conversations and debates surrounding policing.
Captain Bobby Kilgore began by emphasizing the effort that goes into the department’s recruiting efforts, and that while it is difficult, they do try to make sure the force is diverse. It’s that diversity, Kilgore said, that enables them to police the community to the best of their ability.
“You have to know the things that are normal about the area you’re policing,” he said.
The department also has a training process of 8 weeks and asks that their recruits complete training with the state police department as well. Kilgore said it takes 6-9 months of training before a recruit can be out on the street as an officer.
Officers’ education doesn’t stop there. They are required to complete 12 continuing education hours in various training sessions. Kilgore noted that OPD officers go beyond the requirement, completing “triple and quadruple” the minimum number of hours.
Ward 2 representative Tiffany Gibson-Pitts asked Kilgore if any of the training sessions are centered around diversity, to which he replied that some are — OPD having had one just last year.
Kilgore assured those in attendance that OPD officers don’t use tactics like chokeholds when trying to restrain individuals.
In other business:
• The city council approved a request to amend the Towne Lake development planned unit development during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The initial master plan included single-family, patio and apartment homes, along with commercial development along Columbus Parkway. Changes to the plan involve removing “a large portion” of the office and commercial areas” and replacing them with single-family residential areas.
The amended plan will have 97 residential lots connecting to the existing residential areas and two commercial lots with access to Columbus Parkway; with the previous connection between them being removed.
• A request to expand the Cannon Gate planned unit development’s size was also approved. There will now be 178 residential units within the development, with the planning commission recommending that “an additional access point be provided to the vacant property to the north.”
• The council contracted Hudmon Construction in early February to fix a section of Rocky Brook Road where the road had washed out from heavy rain. A new storm drain system has since been discovered, which will need to be connected to the culvert being constructed to allow water to flow under the road. The council approved the addition to the initial repair plan, increasing the contract amount by $25,180, giving it a new total of $391,582.
