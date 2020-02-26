Opelika City Schools’ teachers will get pay raises for tutoring and other teaching services, thanks to a vote Tuesday by the city’s Board of Education.
The pay rate for these teachers will increase from $25 per hour to $30, as recommended by Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Jeannie Miller.
School Superintendent Mark Neighbors said the pay increase helps the school system compete, noting the state’s teacher shortage as the reason for wanting to “keep talent local.”
Clerical and some noncertified instructional services also will see raises, going from $12.25 per hour to $15 per hour.
The board also voted to give Opelika High School students the option of dual enrollment studies at Auburn University. The board approved an agreement with the university that could allow students to go to the campus for their classes.
Revisions to the city’s high school and middle school cheerleading constitution also were approved during the meeting. Some of the biggest changes to note are the high school having a freshman cheer squad, with the number of varsity squad members going from 20 cheerleaders to 24.
Opelika Middle and Opelika High cheerleaders also will now be required to follow the same rules and regulations as other sports in the Alabama High School Athletics Association, as well as the Opelika Athletic Handbook.
Emmaree Wilson, the new head sponsor for the high school cheerleaders, said that the changes will encourage more inclusion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.