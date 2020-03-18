Opelika city officials expect to have a State of Emergency order in place Thursday morning, giving Mayor Gary Fuller wide discretion in running the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Opelika City Council approved the move Tuesday night, doing a first reading and suspending the rules to move the measure to second reading, according to Clerk/Treasurer Russell Jones. The law goes into effect Thursday when it’s published — see today’s Classifieds section of the Opelika-Auburn News.
Ordinance No. 0008-20 clears the way for Fuller to redirect city staff and public safety workers as needed to address any issues arising from the spread of the coronavirus. He will be able to close city businesses deemed as not essential, redistribute food, water and other resources as he sees fit, impose curfews and make contracts on behalf of the city without the prior approval of the city council.
Despite the expanded powers, Fuller was quick Wednesday to emphasize that he will consult with staff and council members extensively and not do anything hasty.
“We’re going to be very, very careful about issuing anything,” Fuller said, to reassure citizens. “I would never be arbitrary about doing anything.”
Telecommuting
In a related move, Jones said a proclamation issued Wednesday by Gov. Kay Ivey will allow city council members to telecommute to meetings, which suspends a current state law requiring council members to be present at meetings to vote.
Council members will now be able to do so by phone for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.
Councilwoman Patsy Jones, a cancer survivor, voiced concerns Tuesday night that she did not want to be held back from during her public duties by COVID-19.
The Auburn City Council enacted a similar measure Tuesday night, giving Mayor Ron Anders and City Manager Jim Buston a wide berth in redirecting city resources to combat the coronavirus, impose curfews and the like.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.