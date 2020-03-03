Opelika’s Sportsplex is getting a bit of an upgrade, thanks to a local industrial supplier.
SM America recently donated $3,000 to the Opelika parks and recreation swimming program earlier this month.
Head coach Tyler McGill plans to use the donation to buy a video review system with under and over water filming capabilities. Swimmers will be able to use the video footage to examine technique and improve their performance.
“In most sports there is an immediate consequence for doing something the wrong way. Swimming has delayed consequences and rewards,” McGill explained. “In swimming, you don’t always know if you are doing something right or wrong until you see it.”
McGill believes it’s important for the team to “showcase the benefits and joys in swimming,” especially with the summer swim season, and Tokyo Olympics approaching,
