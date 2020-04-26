Opelika businesswoman Abby Griffin was preparing to take her clothing store to new heights this spring.
Griff Goods was planning for the launch of its own clothing line but then the coronavirus outbreak made its way to Lee County.
“We had been planning for the launch of our own clothing line, and in doing so, acquired industrial machines and lots of fabrics and tools, basically building a small production space in the back of our shop,” Griffin said.
Knowing she already had the supplies, Griffin began thinking about how her business could continue to give back to the community. That’s when her store got the idea to make face masks.
“We knew that there was a growing need for face masks in the area, and we decided to put our line on hold and shift our focus to use our tools to make masks,” she said.
The store launched its Buy One, Give One Mask campaign, in which for every face mask purchased, a mask gets donated to someone working on the front lines of defense against the coronavirus.
The facemasks are Griff Goods’ first original “Griff” product, something Griffin didn’t expect.
“It is definitely not what I ever expected would be my first handmade produced garment, but I think so many people have made unexpected adjustments to their businesses,” she said. “I am happy that our first piece is a helpful product.”
The masksA team of four people makes the masks, Griffin explained.
“Aubrey-Joy O’Brien is our cutter, and comes in for a few hours every day and cuts anywhere from 100-300 masks,” she said. “Those masks then go to Abby Snelling for serging and pressing, and I do most of the sewing. Richard Patton is our customer service department and does all of the packaging and shipping.“
The masks are made with a sustainable fabric, which allows them to be washed and reused. They are double-layered and have an interior pocket that is intended to be used with a filter cut out of a HEPA vacuum bag or coffee filter, Griffin said.
The demand for the masks has been more than Griffin could have ever imagined.
“The response to our Buy One, Give One Mask was greater than I could have imagined, and not just in Lee County,” she said. “Although we are prioritizing our area for donated masks, we are getting orders from all over the country.”
Griff Goods was able to donate 500 masks within the first two weeks of the mask sales.
“We are swamped with making orders and donated masks and really, really thankful for it,” Griffin added.
Griffin plans to sell masks for as long as people feel like they are needed. Her business is exploring options for a more comfortable mask for the summer months.
“Our next batch of masks will be made out of a Tencel linen blended twill, which is a tightly woven lightweight fabric that is cooling to the touch,” she said. “ It’s one of the most sustainable fibers that exists and really nice to wear in hot, humid climates.”
Masks are available for purchase on Griff Goods’ website, shopgriffgoods.com, in both adult and child sizes. There is a 5 to 10-business-day processing time due to shipping delays in some of the material used.
If a community member doesn’t need a mask but would like to donate, Griff Goods is accepting donations through Opel.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.