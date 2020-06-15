The Opelika Chamber of Commerce announced its 2020-21 20 Under 40 class Monday.
The program features annual classes comprised of 20 local leaders under the age of 40 who live in Opelika, love Opelika and have a vested interest in shaping the direction of this city’s future, according to a chamber press release. The members are chosen through a competitive application process.
The 20 Under 40 class will gather at Resting Pulse Brewing Co. at the end of July for its initial, following by a Kick-off Retreat Aug. 8.
This year's class members are:
Alycia Baggett – Auburn University;
Will Black – CMG Mortgage;
Richard Bright – Zazu Gastropub;
Kristyn Bush – Opelika City Schools;
Kristen Cotter – Opelika Utilities;
Allison Duke – The Hotel at Auburn University;
Alyssa Foreman – The Knee High Foundation;
Kim Golden – Vizion Driven Communities;
Marlana Inman – East Alabama Medical Center;
Adam Johnson – VCOM Auburn;
Anita Jolley – Chicken Salad Chick;
Russell Jones – City of Opelika;
Natasha Kelly-Humphrey – Providence Baptist Church;
Patrice Lipscomb – City of Opelika;
Lee McInnis – City of Opelika;
Micah Melnick – BigHouse Foundation;
Carter Pitts – Economy Air Heating;
Alyson Skinner – Southern Union State Community College;
Caitlyn Traffanstedt – East Alabama Medical Center;
Ken Ward – Opelika Main Street.
For more information, email Mackenzie Kayler at mkayler@opelikachamber.com.
