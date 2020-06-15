20U40

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce announced its 2020-21 20 Under 40 class Monday.

The program features annual classes comprised of 20 local leaders under the age of 40 who live in Opelika, love Opelika and have a vested interest in shaping the direction of this city’s future, according to a chamber press release. The members are chosen through a competitive application process.

The 20 Under 40 class will gather at Resting Pulse Brewing Co. at the end of July for its initial, following by a Kick-off Retreat Aug. 8.

This year's class members are:

Alycia Baggett – Auburn University;

Will Black – CMG Mortgage;

Richard Bright – Zazu Gastropub;

Kristyn Bush – Opelika City Schools;

Kristen Cotter – Opelika Utilities;

Allison Duke – The Hotel at Auburn University;

Alyssa Foreman – The Knee High Foundation;

Kim Golden – Vizion Driven Communities;

Marlana Inman – East Alabama Medical Center;

Adam Johnson – VCOM Auburn;

Anita Jolley – Chicken Salad Chick;

Russell Jones – City of Opelika;

Natasha Kelly-Humphrey – Providence Baptist Church;

Patrice Lipscomb – City of Opelika;

Lee McInnis – City of Opelika;

Micah Melnick – BigHouse Foundation;

Carter Pitts – Economy Air Heating;

Alyson Skinner – Southern Union State Community College;

Caitlyn Traffanstedt – East Alabama Medical Center;

Ken Ward – Opelika Main Street.

For more information, email Mackenzie Kayler at mkayler@opelikachamber.com.

