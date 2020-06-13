Opelika Power Athletics will be adding competitive cheerleading to its roster of sports offered through the city parks and recreation department.
Tryouts are set to begin this Sunday at the Denson Drive Recreation Center at 2 p.m. Participants will be assigned a number and demonstrate standing, running tumbling skills and begin learning a dance routine. Athletes, regardless of gender, between the ages of 8 and 18 are encouraged to tryout.
Director Tiffany Chandler believes this is a great opportunity for kids to get involved in something that can help fund their education or show them various paths for their life.
“I grew up here in Opelika and had the opportunity to cheer and do gymnastics in the community,” Chandler said. “Being able to give back and create opportunities for our youth here is so wonderful.”
After Sunday afternoon’s tryouts, there will be a second round of tryouts Monday, from 9-10:30 a.m.
Day 2 will consist of performing stunts, practicing the dance routine and showing the coaches.
From there, two squads will be developed based on age and skill level. Both team rosters will be announced later Monday.
Chandler said the response to the cheer tryouts has been great, with Denson Recreation Center staffers taking up registration packets all week. She expects over 40 participants over Sunday and Monday.
Chandler and the coaches will have regulations in place due to the pandemic, including participants maintaining social distance. Denson Recreation Center has already begun allowing its tumbling students to return to the gym with similar regulations.
