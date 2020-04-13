One of the first steps that the city of Opelika took to help flatten the curve in the spread of COVID-19 was to close public and city-run buildings to the public.
Since then, with social distancing being strongly encouraged, some workers and administrators have begun to work remotely. As they continue to make the shift and sort out the equipment needed for a remote work space, there are no signs of the city stopping its work.
City Planner Matt Mosley said the Planning Department has been able to keep up with its usual day-to-day work.
“Between the planning and inspections department, we have 10 (employees),” Mosley explained. “Of those right now we have six working in the office, probably two working out in the field and two working remotely.”
For inspectors out in the field and those working remotely, Mosley said that the transition to working outside of the office has been “fairly smooth.” So far, their only setback has been having to cancel the most recent Planning Commission meeting to help control the spread of COVID-19.
“We have a large number of projects that are ongoing so those houses are still being built,” Mosley explained. “But as people finish those, they’re working on the next subdivision and have to get them approved (by the Planning Commission).”
Building projects have to be approved for particular uses, which is done when they’re brought before the Planning Commission. However, if the projects aren’t able to be reviewed and approved during a commission meeting, a building project estimated to take a year may end up taking a few years.
With City Hall closed to the public and some employees working remotely, City Clerk Russell Jones said there are “a lot less people coming in and out” of his office.
While he still goes to his office each day, he adds that he and other employees “are making every effort to practice social distancing when appropriate.”
He believes that the city made the right choice in closing offices and public buildings, as well as encouraging residents to stay home.
“The one thing we all need to remember with that is the results won’t show overnight,” Jones said. “It will be a few weeks before we will actually be able to tell if our efforts now are having any effect.”
