The Opelika City Council approved an ordinance Monday night to amend the city code on parking regulations for disabled spaces to put them in compliance with the state’s regulations.
The council first adopted regulations in 2014, but the state has since amended laws on disabled parking spaces.
Such amendments include authorizing law enforcement to tow or impound unauthorized vehicles in disabled parking spaces, deeming it unlawful for anyone to park in any such designated space.
Fines attached to these offenses can be as much as $500.
The council also approved a resolution to enter an agreement with VSP Vision Care to give city employees the option to add vision insurance to their individual benefits packages.
The contract with Vision Care will go into effect at the beginning of the year.
The insurance will cover city employees as well as their dependents. Though the contract with the city of Opelika would give employees access to the insurance plan, “premiums, costs or contributions associated with the plan” would have to be paid by the employee.
The meeting was moved from its usual day and time due to the council traveling to the National League of Cities conference in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday.
