The Opelika City Council approved a $150,000 special project agreement between the city and the state of Alabama for a bicycle and pedestrian plan.
The city will be paying only $30,000 for the project, while the remaining balance will be paid by the state.
As stated in the agreement, the city will survey the areas of interest for the pathways and oversee their design and planning. It will then have the option to either request bids from local contractors to do the construction or use a state-approved consultant.
“This is just to begin the process to develop [a] plan,” assistant city engineer Scott Parker said, explaining that details for the project itself will be determined after the initial surveying.
Street closures
Two downtown street closure requests were approved for events to be held later in the month.
The Opelika Main Street organization requested that the block of 1st Avenue between North 7th Street and N 8th Street be closed from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. for a street market on Oct. 19.
The residents of North 6th Street asked that the portion of the street that intersects with 4th Avenue be shut down on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to prevent issues with traffic flow during Halloween festivities.
Other business
A resolution approving the bid for a roundabout conversion at the Society Hill Road and Gateway Drive intersection was approved. D & J Enterprises, Inc. was awarded the contract and will complete the project for almost $646,000.
Special appropriations were made to the following organizations/institutions from the 2020 fiscal year budget:
>City of Opelika Chamber of Commerce (20 Under 40 Program) - $2,500.
>Arts Association of East Alabama (2020 Songwriters Festival) - $2,500.
>Southern Union State Community College (Community Foundation) - $1,500.
