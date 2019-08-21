The Opelika City Council discussed the city's budget for fiscal year 2020 and also honored Opelika native Nancy Parker during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Opelika city controller Cindy Boyd presented the board with the 2020 budget and detailed the plans for the coming year. She explained that the city's revenues are stable and she anticipates that trend to continue, while operating costs, utilities, equipment and materials have seen an increase in cost.
Boyd added the city has also seen an increase in insurance costs for employees, while worker's compensation has stayed about the same.
"I want to thank Cindy, Joey (Motley) and everyone for working so hard on this budget. As always, it's a balanced budget," Opelika mayor Gary Fuller said. "We can't do deficit spending. Too bad that the Feds aren't outlawed from doing that as well. This morning at the staff meeting, I reminded everyone that our community has been blessed and we're doing very well, but we can't rest on our laurels. It's important that all of us be very careful about our expenditures."
Opelika council member David Canon asked about some of the future projects the city is working on, which included the Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library. Boyd said the city has money set aside in a signed fund balance that they believe will take care of the library, but they don't have the estimates on the costs yet.
Fuller took this opportunity to outline two projects the city is working on.
"We're looking to do something with the library. We're not sure if we're going to try and remodel or build a new one," Fuller said. "Then we have a major project planned for Covington Recreation Center. We're working with the architects, and in fact we have a meeting with the architect on Thursday to look at some of those preliminary plans. We'll be coming back to the council with the library, the Covington Rec and some other projects."
Canon then asked if another school was in Opelika's future. Fuller said it was possible, adding there have been conversations with Opelika City Schools superintendent Mark Neighbors and city planning director Matt Mosley about where the school needs to be.
Fuller also said there has also been conversations with Opelika fire chief Byron Prather about adding a fifth firehouse and where it would need to be located.
Boyd told the Opelika-Auburn News a copy of the 2020 budget will not be available until the council approves it. It will be on the council’s agenda for the Sep. 3 meeting.
Honoring Parker
The Opelika City Council also honored the life of Opelika native Nancy Parker, a reporter for Fox 8 WVUE-TV in New Orleans who died in a plane crash on Friday.
The council read a resolution celebrating the many accomplishments of Parker and announced council member Patsy Jones will deliver the resolution to Parker's family in New Orleans on Wednesday.
"Nancy was that type person that wherever she has ever gone, Opelika was always mentioned," Jones said. "I know that when we take this to her husband (Glynn Boyd) and her family, they will receive it greatly. The family is so grateful for what all this city has shown them since the passing of Nancy."
The council ended Tuesday's meeting with a moment of silence in honor of Parker's life.
Other action
The council also:
» Approved a bid with Perfect Fit Image Apparel Inc. for a contract for uniform purchases for Opelika Power Services.
» Approved an agreement to which CareHere Management PLLC will provide onsite medical services at its Opelika clinic to ESP Operations Inc. employees and dependents. ESG will pay to the city a monthly utilization fee for said services, and ESG will pay its pro rate share of medications, lab fees and supplies used by its employees during visits to the clinic.
» Retained the services of L.P. Campbell Co. as a professional grant writer to assist the city in securing grant assistance.
» Named the new street between Frederick Rd. and Corporate Park Dr. as Loyalty Loop.
» Approved an amendment to the city’s agreement with ESG Operations Inc. to add one new staffer to the grounds division to operate equipment for tasks associated with the cutting and maintenance of the city’s rights of way and increase ESG’s base fee by $59,400.
Council member Tiffany Gibson-Pitts was absent from Tuesday’s meeting due to a family emergency.