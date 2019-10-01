The Opelika Police Department could potentially have a long list of new equipment at its disposal for its new facility that it held the grand opening for last Friday,
The Opelika City Council is set to vote to approve the purchase of an x-ray baggage scanner for the new facility, two-way radios, in-car video recording systems, officer vests and seven 2020 Chevrolet Tahoes to be outfitted with the necessary equipment for patrol vehicles. With the exception of the scanner, all purchases were considered in the 2020 fiscal year budget.
The scanner, as well as a new Ford F450 rescue truck for the fire department, will be purchased with the city’s capital outlay account. The capital outlay account is used to replace, maintain, repair or update assets like buildings, machinery and land.
The City Council will meet today, at 6:45 p.m., at Opelika City Hall.
The council will also be submitting an application for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant on behalf of the Opelika Police Department. The grant funds various areas of law enforcement, crime prevention and even corrections programs. The OPD hopes to use the award, which comes to a little over $16,500, to buy two drones. The drone supplier will train the officers on how to use them and help create an aviation unit.
The first day of October marks the beginning of a new fiscal year, so the council will also be doling out its annual appropriation of funds to specific groups and organizations.
The American Red Cross will get $10,000 to help with local disaster prep services and training and Storybook Farm will get $6,000.
Opelika Main Street will get $20,000 to “promote and maintain an attractive downtown image” and Keep Opelika Beautiful will receive $38,000 for various community initiatives.
Lee County Youth Development will get $35,000 to go towards their Project Uplift Volunteer Mentor Program and a “Home Alone” training initiative for 4th graders in the Opelika school system whom don’t have adult supervision from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The East Alabama Healthcare Authority will receive a little over $287,000 for emergency response and rescue services, and another $88,440 over the next two fiscal years in quarterly installments.
