The Opelika City Council will discuss the city’s budget for fiscal year 2020 during its work session meeting on Tuesday night.
When the council approved the budget for fiscal year 2019, gross revenue for the city’s general fund totaled approximately $57.7 million, and its gross revenues for the proprietary funds total approximately $58.5 million.
In the 2019 budget, public safety in Opelika was budgeted to receive more than $17 million. Of that amount, $10,435,270 was slated to go to the city’s police department, and $6,300,242 for the city’s fire department. Both amounts served as funding for salaries and benefits, as well as operating expenses.
Furthermore, $361,476 was used for public safety appropriations, in which $319,476 was intended for emergency medical service, $32,000 for Lee County Emergency Management, and $10,000 for juvenile court.
“I want to say thank you to the administration for presenting us with a budget that covers all of the needed expenditures,” council president Eddie Smith said last September about the 2019 budget. “There’s a lot of things in there that are capital expenditures that we will be doing over the year, including road paving.”
“I really think we have a good budget,” Ward 1 councilwoman Patsy Jones said about the 2019 budget. “We have an overlapping from last year continuing into the budget, and I think it focuses a great deal on different areas of our communities as well.”
Other action
The council also will address the following:
» Approve a bid with Perfect Fit Image Apparel Inc. for a contract for uniform purchases for Opelika Power Services.
» Approve an agreement to which CareHere Management PLLC will provide onsite medical services at its Opelika clinic to ESP Operations Inc. employees and dependents. ESG will pay to the city a monthly utilization fee for said services, and ESG will pay its pro rate share of medications, lab fees and supplies used by its employees during visits to the clinic.
» Retain the services of L.P. Campbell Co. as a professional grant writer to assist the city in securing grant assistance.
» Name the new street between Frederick Rd. and Corporate Park Dr. as Loyalty Loop.
» Approve an amendment to the city’s agreement with ESG Operations Inc. to add one new staffer to the grounds division to operate equipment for tasks associated with the cutting and maintenance of the city’s rights of way and increase ESG’s base fee by $59,400.
The council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Opelika City Hall, 204 South Seventh St., preceded by a 6:30 p.m. work session.