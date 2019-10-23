Opelika City Schools hopes to have at least three First Class Pre-K classes ready for the 2020 school year, with work on the first classroom having already begun.
During Tuesday evening’s school board meeting the director of the Pre-K program, Jolene Clark, informed board members that one of the program’s classrooms will be in Opelika High School, on the hall in between the media center and band room.
There’s been a fair amount of interest in the program expressed by potential teachers, potential teachers with children of enrollment age and other parents in the city, Clark said.
Actual enrollment in the city’s First Act Pre-K program will be lottery-based to ensure every child has a fair chance at admission, Clark said.
Parents will be able to start registering their children for the program online in January, with the final decisions being made by mid-April. The program would start in September, going from 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. so as not to interfere with the city’s school schedule.
The school board later approved a bid for the construction of three aquaculture ponds at Opelika High School for their agribusiness department.
The project will cost a little more than $250,000, with the ponds to become immediately implemented in instruction.
In addition to the students raising tilapia in the ponds, superintendent Mark Neighbors said that the ponds will also teach the students self-sufficiency skills, as well as water purification and runoff control.
