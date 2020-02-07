The Opelika City Schools board formally joined the city’s quarry fight Thursday.
The Board of Education held a special afternoon meeting to approve a resolution opposing the approval of two state permit applications by Creekwood Resources to release pollutants from the granite quarry the company hopes to develop just north of the city.
Superintendent Mark Neighbors already was on the record against the quarry, having made his feelings about the proposal known during a special meeting at Opelika City Hall last week.
The school board cited the possible danger of leaching sediments into Saugahatchee Lake, the city’s main source of drinking water, plus diesel-truck traffic in and out of the quarry stirring up granite dust and exhaust fumes to the air around city schools.
“We have 4,500 students and their parents and grandparents, so I think that it’s a quality-of-life issue for us,” Neighbors said. “Not just at school, but in our community. We’re 100 percent behind fighting it.”
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has issued a call to action to city residents, asking them to write letters to the state department of environmental affairs to ask for a public hearing on the quarry.
School board members also discussed encouraging school parents to send letters.
“We’re not telling them what to write; we’re telling them: ‘Here’s something that’s happening in your community. What’s your response to that? What are your thoughts?’” Neighbors explained.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management will accept public comments on the quarry permits until Feb. 20. The city has set up a website — https://bit.ly/36H4gLj — with more information and form letters for residents who wish to oppose the plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.