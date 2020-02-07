granite quarry map

Creekwood Resources in Florence, has applied to state officials for air and discharge permits for its proposed granite quarry. The site is on County Road 168 just off US 431 north of Opelika, near Saugahatchee Lake and local schools.

The Opelika City Schools board formally joined the city’s quarry fight Thursday.

The Board of Education held a special afternoon meeting to approve a resolution opposing the approval of two state permit applications by Creekwood Resources to release pollutants from the granite quarry the company hopes to develop just north of the city.

Superintendent Mark Neighbors already was on the record against the quarry, having made his feelings about the proposal known during a special meeting at Opelika City Hall last week.

The school board cited the possible danger of leaching sediments into Saugahatchee Lake, the city’s main source of drinking water, plus diesel-truck traffic in and out of the quarry stirring up granite dust and exhaust fumes to the air around city schools.

“We have 4,500 students and their parents and grandparents, so I think that it’s a quality-of-life issue for us,” Neighbors said. “Not just at school, but in our community. We’re 100 percent behind fighting it.”

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has issued a call to action to city residents, asking them to write letters to the state department of environmental affairs to ask for a public hearing on the quarry.

School board members also discussed encouraging school parents to send letters.

“We’re not telling them what to write; we’re telling them: ‘Here’s something that’s happening in your community. What’s your response to that? What are your thoughts?’” Neighbors explained.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management will accept public comments on the quarry permits until Feb. 20. The city has set up a website — https://bit.ly/36H4gLj — with more information and form letters for residents who wish to oppose the plan.

