Lee County legislators managed to push a bill through the Legislature during last week’s session that helped kill a granite quarry proposed near Opelika.
Senate Bill 327 went to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk Saturday. Its language annexes 1,250 acres to Opelika on its north side, including the property CreekWood Resources had planned to turn into a quarry.
The City Council approved the annexation plan in early March and sent it to Lee County’s legislative delegation — state Reps. Debbie Wood, R-Valley; Joe Lovvorn, R-Auburn; Jeremy Gray, D-Opelika; and Pebblin Warren, D-Loachapoka; and Sens. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, and Randy Price, R- Opelika — for their approval.
It was a local bill, meaning the county delegation had to submit it to House and Senate colleagues for formal passage, which happened Saturday.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller told the Opelika-Auburn News that the “real significance of this annexation is to protect the Saugahatchee watershed … Lake Saugahatchee is the primary source of drinking water for Opelika and many other water authorities in Lee County.”
Fuller emphasized that point by saying the city of Auburn takes up to 3 million gallons a day from Opelika.
“That water is the main reason thousands of people in Opelika, Auburn and Lee County wrote ADEM to oppose the quarry,” Fuller added.
The annexation bid is believed to have played a factor in CreekWood’s decision to withdraw its requests for state permits in March after extensive local opposition, including several citizens groups and governmental bodies in Lee County.
“After review of the concerns presented by the community of Lee County and the city of Opelika regarding potential impacts to the Saugahatchee Creek watershed, CreekWood Resources has, at this time, elected to withdraw its current application for an Air Quality and NPDES permit with ADEM associated with its proposed granite quarry,” according to the withdrawal letter CreekWood sent to state regulators.
