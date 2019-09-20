The Opelika City Council earlier this week approved a plan to repay its $4.2 million debt associated with building a new fire station.
The proposal calls for the city to repay its debt through an escrow account, where funds will be held in a trust until the debt is satisfied. Assistant controller Jon Hayes said the $4.2 million being repaid was used for building a third fire station and the completion of two sewer projects.
The city has the funds to satisfy the debt, but because of the way the agreement was written, the earliest it can pay the funds back is July 1, 2020.
Hayes explained that by using an escrow account, the city will already have the funds to satisfy its debt without interest rates or other fees affecting it. He also added that this is the first time he’s seen the city ready to repay a debt this early.
New roundabout
The council Tuesday also approved plans for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Gateway Drive, Lee County Road 54 and Society Hill Road.
The initial proposal for the roundabout was part of an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Lee County in which both parties would contribute to the cost of creating it.
The intersection today is a four-way stop, which Opelika city engineer Scott Parker said sees a lot of congestion, specifically coming from Gateway Drive during rush-hour traffic. The construction of a roundabout at the intersection would, in turn, promote a more steady flow of traffic, he said.
With the resolution having been approved, the next step is for the council to vote on bids at its next meeting, Oct. 1, from companies to construct the roundabout.
Once a bid is awarded and the appropriate contracts are drawn up, Parker said that construction could begin as early as mid November.
Two alcohol requests by Taste of Asia Inc. were approved as well, one allowing beer and wine on the premises and another permitting the sale of alcohol on the premises.
An amendment to the zoning ordinance and map concerning 1600 Toomer Street was approved, changing the property’s classification from R3 (residential) to I-1 (industrial). The property was formerly a childcare center operated by the Southside Church of Christ, which decided to sell it.
There are no current plans for the property. The council recognized Opelika Police officer Jonathan Fordham as Officer of the Quarter. The Concered Citizens Organized For Police Support organization was recognized for its service as well.
