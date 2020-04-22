During the Tuesday evening meeting, City Council determined that Aerocosta Global Systems’ plan to add on to its Opelika warehouse grants it certain tax abatements.
AGS plans to expand its 685 Fox Trail location and bring in new manufacturing machinery.
City officials said AGS would add about 62 full-time jobs and increase its capital investment up to $2,950,000.
Lori Huguley, the city’s economic development director, explained why the tax breaks are such a good deal for both sides.
“For the city, it is a positive because the company will be making an additional investment and will be paying the educational portion taxes that are due,” she said. “When companies add additional capital this is a very good sign of the health of the company and it is good for Opelika that a company chooses to do so in our community.”
This expansion comes just two years after AGS opened its shop in Opelika.
The company’s operation here is ideally suited to supporting its customers, said Mike Chung, CEO of AGS.
“I chose this location because of the city, and the city helped us a lot. That’s No. 1,” Chung said in 2018, when he opened the facility. “No. 2 is the location in between Hyundai and Kia. We are supporting the Hyundai and Kia auto parts. No. 3, logistically we are using the Savannah port, and all of the Savannah container has to go through this location.”
The additions to AGS’ warehouse should be done by the end of this year.
The council also approved a grant application for a youth incarceration prevention program with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Sealy & Long Associates are preparing the application package on the city’s behalf. The filing deadline is April 28.
If awarded, the grant would fund the youth incarceration prevention program for three years.
An ordinance to authorize the sale of city property at 1506 Harper St. also was presented to the council for a first reading Tuesday evening.
The property would potentially be sold to two Opelika residents, Jimmie D. Ashford and Betty Torbert, for $8,400.
