Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHEAST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO NOON CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&