Opelika’s city council voted to approve and enter an agreement with East Alabama Medical Center to begin a mobile health clinic to service the Carter-Jeter neighborhoods.
“Part of the problem with health care is transportation and folks being able to get to the doctor,” Mayor Gary Fuller said. “So we’re going to take the mobile clinic to our citizens and I think it’s going to prove to be very, very popular.”
Per the agreement, the city will oversee redesigning, retrofitting and modifying a 40-foot Bluebird bus to house the clinic.
Additionally, the city will also oversee the mobile clinic’s maintenance, outfit it with medical equipment, provide a driver for it, house it, pay for the gas it uses and pay the insurance premium. The hospital will later reimburse the city for the payment.
The cost to redesign the bus to be a mobile clinic is estimated to be $200,000.
Though the city will not be paying for the redesign directly, it will oversee the fundraising for the project; asking local businesses and organizations for donations.
The hospital, in turn, will be providing the personnel to manage and work in the mobile clinic.
According the agreement, the mobile clinic will have an intake worker, nurse and physician’s assistant assisting patients. The hospital will also make sure the mobile clinic is stocked with the necessary supplies and pay for its insurance.
A presentation given to promote the inception of the mobile clinic detailed the benefits of service.
As part of the Carter Jeter plan created in 2014, the mobile clinic falls under the public services category in that it would be providing the community with health care services, free of charge.
The agreement between the city and the hospital goes into effect Jan. 1 and continues for three years.
