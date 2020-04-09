Continuing their efforts to encourage social distancing to help “flatten the curve” of the spread of COVID-19, Tuesday evening’s council meeting restricted guests from sitting in the municipal court chambers.
Instead, the meeting was streamed over Facebook Live through the city’s page. This decision allowed the councilmembers to sit a full six feet apart, with some having spread out to sit along the perimeter of the front row.
The meeting’s largest agenda item was to approve a bid submitted by various contractors for the project of renovating Covington Recreation Center. City administrator Joey Motley explained that the renovation won’t be adding square footage to the recreation center, and will focus on the oldest parts of it.
Improvements will include new windows throughout, roof repairs and redesigning different areas of the center. The dressing areas, bathrooms, offices and lobby will be redone to be ADA compliant. A new parking area is also included in the renovation, and will also be in compliance.
“With the facade, entrance and landscaping it will give a really great facelift to the building, as well as being more functional and being ADA compliant,” Motley said. The project does not have a start date yet, but Motley estimates that the renovation will take six months to complete.
After receiving bids from different contractors in March, the council determined that Whatley Construction LLC had the best bid fitting the requirements of the project. The council voted to accept Whatley Construction’s bid, agreeing to pay an aggregate total of $1,796,810.
With the East Central Alabama Highway Safety Office located in Opelika, the city has the responsibility to administer various grant programs through the state department of economic and community affairs, law enforcement and traffic safety. The applications for these grants extend to counties in the state’s east-central region, including Lee, with Opelika set to apply as well.
The council approved the following grant applications, set to go into effect in the 2020 fiscal year: Community Traffic Safety Program Administration, 402 Selective Traffic Enforcement-Fast Act, Impaired Driving Hotspot Sustained Enforcement Campaign Grant-Fast Act, Click It or Ticket It Law Enforcement Campaign and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.
