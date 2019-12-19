The Opelika City Council honored one of its own Tuesday, and approved the job description for the city clerk/treasurer position soon to be vacated by the retiring Bob Shuman in March.
Former city councilman Clarence Harris Jr. passed away Dec. 13, so the council approved a resolution in his honor.
As Ward 2 representative, Harris was dedicated to serving his community and did so for over 17 years.
Mayor Gary Fuller and Councilwoman Patsy Jones are the only two left who served with Harris.
“I just spoke with him last week, I called to check on him. I wanted to go see him because I knew his health hadn’t been good,” Fuller said.
He added that Harris wasn’t feeling up to a visit at the time and asked him to call again this week to see about stopping by to see him.
Candidates for Shuman’s soon-to-be-old job will need to attend all City Council meetings, take minutes at each meeting, maintain copies of city ordinances and resolutions for public use and other administrative functions.
In other business
Upon a second reading for a proposed addition to the city’s code of ordinances concerning the creation of mural art in the city, the council voted to adopt the ordinance as amended. During the first reading, there was hesitation to adopt it due to disagreement on zones where the murals could be placed, as well as on what structures/buildings.
Council voted to approve the renewal of city attorney Guy Gunter’s contract.
An amended version of the Wyndham Planned Unit Development Master Plan was presented to the council and approved.
The council made a $2,000 appropriation to the J. W. Darden Foundation, with each council member using $400 of their allotted discretionary funds, to sponsor the foundation’s annual Black Tie Gala in February 2020.
