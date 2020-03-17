Opelika City Hall

The Opelika City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

 O-A News file art/

Opelika’s city council will meet as scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal courtroom of the police station.

The main points of the meeting’s agenda are the review of five event requests going through midsummer. Some of them, like the Songwriters Festival, Unity Stampede and On Tap Craft Beer and Food Truck event, are city staples returning for another year.

The Opelika Main Street organization is handling the Songwriters Festival, slated for March 29, and On Tap event, May 16; both are scheduled to take place downtown. Envision Opelika’s annual Unity Stampede 5K will return April 25, as well as the March of Dimes’ annual March for Babies on May 16.

A new addition to the city’s summer event lineup is it’s inaugural Jazz and Arts Festival. Free of charge, local and regional jazz acts will be performing throughout the day, local artists will have booths featuring their work for sale and patrons will be able to watch live art demonstrations as well.

There will also be a separate children’s arts and crafts area for kids to create their own works of art.

Recommended for you

Load comments