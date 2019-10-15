With the completion of its new facility and the recent council approval of a list of new equipment purchases, change is coming to the Opelika Police Department.
During the Tuesday meeting at 7 p.m., city council is set to vote on another set of changes.
The job classifications and descriptions for police officers and police officers in training have been changed as part of a “systemic re-evaluation of the city’s job classification and pay plan for the police department.”
The submitted resolution for the council’s review explained that after conducted a market analysis where police positions were compared to “market peers,” it was decided that adjustments be made.
The police officer position will now have two levels, with the officer in training position being below the second level police officer. All three positions are full-time, with pay ranging from $20-$23 an hour.
Lisa McLeod, human resources director for the city of Opelika, said that the decision to have separate levels of police officers is so that they will “have the opportunity for upward mobility” within the department.
“The new job classifications enable the city to hire and place officers at the appropriate rate based on their experience,” she said.
