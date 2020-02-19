The Opelika City Council took up several items Tuesday night.
The American Cancer Society submitted a request to the council for their annual Relay for Life set for April 17. The walking event will take place around the courthouse square in downtown Opelika from 6-10 p.m.
The council also approved a grant application with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) for “equipment purchases and public outreach/education.” The city has partnered with Auburn, Lee County and Auburn University to secure the grant.
With municipal elections approaching in August, an ordinance for the election was approved. On Aug. 25, polls will be open for residents to vote from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Polling places are designated as follows:
Covington Community Center (Ward 1),
Opelika Learning Center (Ward 2),
Opelika Community Center (Ward 3),
East Alabama Medical Center (Ward 4),
Opelika Sportsplex (Ward 5).
In memory of former city councilman Clarence Harris Jr., who passed away in December, Mayor Gary Fuller and the council unveiled a sign to be placed at the intersection of Anderson Road. The placement of the sign relates back to a conversation Fuller had with Harris before his passing, where Harris suggested that a traffic sign be placed there.
