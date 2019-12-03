A quick look at the city of Opelika’s calendar of events and it’s clear to see that it is Christmas time in the city.
The Opelika City Council approved two requests Tuesday night for road closures related to events set to take place in the next few weeks.
Roger Bell, director of the Victorian Front Porch Tours, requested that Second though Seventh avenues, along with North Seventh Street to the end of Ingram Court, be closed during the duration of the tours.
Now in their 26th year, the 2019 tours are set to begin Dec. 11 and run through Dec. 15. Driving tours will happen Dec. 11-13 and 15, from 5 to 10 p.m. each day.
A walking tour of the front porches is set for Dec. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Opelika Main Street also had a street-closure request for the annual Christmas In A Railroad Town event on Dec. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Ken Ward, director of Opelika Main Street, petitioned that South Railroad Avenue, where it lies between Ninth and Seventh streets, be closed off from 2 to 9 p.m.
Ward also requested that Eighth Street from North Railroad Avenue to Avenue A, Ninth Street from North Railroad to Avenue B and Avenue A from Eighth Street to Ninth Street be blocked off from 3 to 9 p.m.
Christmas In a Railroad Town will have a number of activities for local families to enjoy, including a petting zoo, live band and train rides.
Other agenda items
Agreements with the state Department of Transportation for the construction of a roundabout at Columbus Parkway and road improvements for Pepperell Parkway also were approved.
An amendment to the city code of ordinances that would add a Chapter 4.5 “Art and Culture” was also brought before the council for its first reading. The new chapter would specifically address the creation of mural art around the city, including guidelines to be followed for their creation.
The murals would have to be considered “harmonious with the neighborhood they’re located in. Those for the historic district would need the approval of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission with and accompanying certificate.
The the amendment having gone through an initial reading, it can potentially be approved during the council’s next meeting on Dec. 17.
In other business, a rezoning request was submitted by Southern Union State Community College to have a recently purchased area of land reclassified for institutional use.
The college has no immediate plans for the land.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.