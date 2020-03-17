Opelika’s city council approved an emergency ordinance giving the mayor and his administration authority to take action in the name of public health to assist the city’s efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19.
The ordinance would enable council members to vote through electronic means, should they be unable to be physically present at the council meeting. Council members agreed that it would alleviate the risks of gathering in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ward 1 representative Patsy Jones, a cancer survivor, said she wanted to be sure that she would be able to continue to perform her council role to the fullest.
The council reviewed and approved five requests for events set to be held in the city through June. If events like the Songwriters Festival, planned for March 29, are set to take place while the coronavirus still poses a threat to the public, Mayor Gary Fuller would have the power to cancel them.
Aware that many of the city’s residents fall into or near the at-risk category for the coronavirus, Fuller has said that he doesn’t want them to have to change their daily routines, but he urged them to use common sense.
“We’re asking seniors to certainly go about their routine, but they need to be especially cautious about going into crowds,” he said.
Fuller recommends avoiding large gatherings and practicing social distancing to flatten the local coronavirus risk curve.
The city also approved an agreement with TTL Inc. for improvements to roads near Industrial Boulevard and Northpark Drive. Per the agreement, improvements include the restoration, rehabilitation and resurfacing of Northpark Drive through Joanne Drive, Andrews Road and Industrial Boulevard stretching onward to Lake Condy to where the roadway ends past Sharp Street.
The improvements would cost the city $1,426,650.
