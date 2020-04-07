Opelika City Council is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal court chamber.
While the council members will continue to practice social distance, others interested in attending the meeting are encouraged to watch it through Facebook Live on the city’s page, officials said.
The agenda includes consideration of five grants the city is looking to applying for through the state department of economic and community affairs, law enforcement and traffic safety division.
The funds would be utilized for the 2020 fiscal year.
The individual grants are for the creation of traffic safety initiatives, including “Click It or Ticket It” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
Opelika will serve as the administrators of the grant funds, divvying the funds out amongst 18 counties in East Alabama, including Lee, Macon, Elmore, Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa, Chilton, Randolph, Clay, Talladega, Shelby, Cleburne, Calhoun, St. Clair, Jefferson, Blount, Etowah and Cherokee.
The total amount of funding to be provided by the grants will be more than $1.5 million.
