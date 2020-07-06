The Opelika City Council will examine a bid tonight at 7 p.m. to turn almost 22 acres near 3001 Hi Pack Drive into new subdivision.
The owner of the land issued a rezoning request to the city planning commission to change the land classification from residential to a planned unit development.
The development would include 148 homes, with 94 single-family homes, 34 townhomes and 20 bungalow-style homes. There will also be a swimming pool and 3.2 acres of open space available to future residents.
The planning commission approved the rezoning request during its June 23 meeting. Commissioners suggested that sidewalks be added on both sides of the development’s streets, a tree be planted in each front yard and that all homes built match the architectural style originally presented with no vinyl or metal siding.
Also during its June 23 meeting, the planning commission received an annexation petition for 4002 Marvyn Pkwy. Homeowners Ricky and Cynthia Wilson issued the petition so that their child would be within the city’s school zone limits.
The Wilsons’ request will be reviewed as a “first reading” during the council’s meeting at the council’s 7 p.m. meeting.
Additional business on the meeting’s agenda include second readings concerning amendments to the Towne Lake Parkway and Cannon Gate planned unit developments, along with multiple rezoning requests.
The meeting is set for the Opelika Municipal Court - Meeting Chambers, 300 MLK Blvd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.