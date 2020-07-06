Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CHAMBERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA... NORTHWESTERN LEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA... NORTHEASTERN TALLAPOOSA COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA... * UNTIL 1100 PM CDT. * AT 753 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. BETWEEN 1 AND 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... AUBURN, OPELIKA, VALLEY, LANETT, DADEVILLE, CAMP HILL, LAFAYETTE, LA FAYETTE, WAVERLY, CUSSETA, STURKIE, WEST CHAMBERS, OAK BOWERY, RIDGE GROVE, CHAMBERS COUNTY LAKE, BUFFALO, TRAMMEL CROSSROADS, PENTON, DENSON AND AUBURN UNIVERSITY. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&