Revisions to the master plan for a development near Gateway Drive and Marvyn Parkway will be brought before Opelika’s city council during its next meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Also referred to as the Wyndham Master Plan, it was originally approved in 2005, but the property owners have since decided to change the scope of the development in certain areas.
The first version of the plan would have developed various types of multiple residential buildings along the corridor of Gateway Drive.
Now, instead of multiple residential-type housing, there will be single-family homes, with an apartment section proposed for Gateway Drive along the east side of the property.
The original plan also featured a layout for commercial properties, specifically a corner shopping center with a gas station and convience store.
Now, areas previously designated for office space or apartments are now set for commercial use. Two pods, originally intended for residential use, north of the area along Gateway Drive have also been added to the plan and labeled for commercial use.
Street connections within the plan remain the same, with the exception that now Gateway Drive serves as the primary method of accessing the area.
City engineering staff note that this could eventually lead to heavier traffic along Gateway Drive.
According to staff comments, the revised plan lost many of the connections with the Wyndham South neighborhood, with neighborhood residents pushing for reduced access.
City engineering staff also recommended that gateway corridor buffers be required along Gateway Drive and Marvyn Parkway.
With plan revisions and suggestions from staffers considered, the staff gave the plan a positive recommendation to the council for approval.
